Arthur Road Jail Superintendent to Republic: 'Can’t release Aryan Khan out of turn, there are a lot of other bail orders pending

In an exclusive conversation to Republic Arthur Road Jail Superintendent spoke on Aryan Khan's bail formalities which are still pending.

"I am not aware yet if the documents of Aryan’s bail have come or not. Will reach the office by 8.15-8.30, after which I will check the documents. There are a lot of other bail orders pending, so I will. Also have to look at them as well. When his sequence comes, will release him. Can’t release him out of turn. Couldn’t have released him out of turn last night. We cannot wait after the box opens," said Arthur Road Jail Superintendent.

