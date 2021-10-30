Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock_RepresentativeImage
Amid heavy police deployment and placed barricades, reports of traffic disturbance have come from Arthur Road Jail from where Aryan Khan is set to walk out.
The jail formalities for Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's release has been completed and he is set to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison after officials Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers. The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour, reported PTI.
A few
minutes ahead of Aryan Khan's release, the Arthur Road Jail was seen amidst heavy police deployment and barricades. Meanwhile, the media was also asked to maintain a distance.
Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road Jail any minute now, meanwhile, jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30 am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail.
Shah Rukh Khan whose son Aryan Khan is expected to be released from Arthur Road Jail any time now was seen leaving his residence- Mannat.
In an exclusive conversation to Republic Arthur Road Jail Superintendent spoke on Aryan Khan's bail formalities which are still pending.
"I am not aware yet if the documents of Aryan’s bail have come or not. Will reach the office by 8.15-8.30, after which I will check the documents. There are a lot of other bail orders pending, so I will. Also have to look at them as well. When his sequence comes, will release him. Can’t release him out of turn. Couldn’t have released him out of turn last night. We cannot wait after the box opens," said Arthur Road Jail Superintendent.
According to a PTI statement, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son is likely to be released from Arthur Road Jail at 10 AM.
NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh while speaking on the drugs-on cruise ship case said that Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has submitted certain documents after the examination.
Aryan Khan's Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case's independent NCB witness Kiran Gosavi was earlier arrested by the Pune police over one complaint however in the latest update, the city police received four more complaints at two different police stations about cheating.
In the latest update, Mumbai Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders.
Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case.
In clear contradiction to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that no raid was conducted on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the raid. Ten undercover officers raided the cruise and searched rooms on the third and sixth floors. Five CISF women were also part of the NCB raid on the cruise.
Republic has been informed that during the raid inside the cruise, drugs were allegedly recovered by three persons- Nupur Satija, Avin Sahu and Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB allegedly recovered Ganja from Avin, MDMA from Nupur and Charas from Munmun. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had allegedly been detained from outside the cruise ship.
As part of the procedure of bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, actor Juhi Chawla signed a bail bond worth Rs 1 lakh. A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla was spotted entering the NDPS court, as she was accepted as surety by the court. Once the bail bond is signed by the surety-Juhi Chawla, the legal team of Aryan Khan will directly go to the Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan has been lodged for more than a fortnight. Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was among the 8 people arrested (12 arrested later) from Mumbai's cruise en route to Goa, busted by the NCB, is, however, unlikely to come out of the jail till Saturday morning.
Here are conditions for the bail granted to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha:
The Bombay HC on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case. Bollywood superstar SRK's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai and heading for Goa. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant was remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail.
After three days of the consecutive hearings, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the accused with strict conditions. Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi had been adamant on the argument that Aryan Khan did not 'consume' or 'possess' illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Notably, the bail hearing at the Bombay HC has gone on for 3 days. Earlier, a special NDPS court had rejected his bail plea on October 20 and his custody was extended until October 30.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV following the allowance of bail, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who had appeared for Aryan Khan initially in the NCB drug case, confirmed that only after the detailed bail order will the three accused would be released. Further, Maneshinde reiterated that nothing illegal was acquired from Arya Khan and that he was not in possession of any illegal drug.