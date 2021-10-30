Last Updated:

Aryan Khan Bail Live Updates: SRK Leaves From Mannat; Aryan Khan Set To Walk Out Of Jail

Aryan Khan is to be released at 10 AM today. The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to SRK's son Aryan Khan with conditions including a weekly visit to NCB office and submission of passport.

Aryan Khan Released From Jail

09:01 IST, October 30th 2021
Traffic jam outside Arthur Road Jail

Amid heavy police deployment and placed barricades, reports of traffic disturbance have come from Arthur Road Jail from where Aryan Khan is set to walk out.

 

08:54 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan to walk out of Mumbai Prison any time now

The jail formalities for Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's release has been completed and he is set to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison after officials Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers. The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour, reported PTI. 

 

08:32 IST, October 30th 2021
Heavy police deployment, barricades placed outside Arthur Road Jail

A few

minutes ahead of Aryan Khan's release, the Arthur Road Jail was seen amidst heavy police deployment and barricades. Meanwhile, the media was also asked to maintain a distance.

 

08:30 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan's bail orders gathered by jail officials at about 5.30 AM, reports ANI

Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road Jail any minute now, meanwhile, jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30 am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail.

Watch live updates:

 

08:23 IST, October 30th 2021
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mannat, en routes Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan whose son Aryan Khan is expected to be released from Arthur Road Jail any time now was seen leaving his residence- Mannat. 

 

08:04 IST, October 30th 2021
Arthur Road Jail Superintendent to Republic: 'Can’t release Aryan Khan out of turn, there are a lot of other bail orders pending

In an exclusive conversation to Republic Arthur Road Jail Superintendent spoke on Aryan Khan's bail formalities which are still pending. 

"I am not aware yet if the documents of Aryan’s bail have come or not. Will reach the office by 8.15-8.30, after which I will check the documents. There are a lot of other bail orders pending, so I will. Also have to look at them as well. When his sequence comes, will release him. Can’t release him out of turn. Couldn’t have released him out of turn last night. We cannot wait after the box opens," said Arthur Road Jail Superintendent.

Watch live updates here:

 

07:54 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan to be released at 10 AM today, reports PTI

According to a PTI statement, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son is likely to be released from Arthur Road Jail at 10 AM. 

 

07:52 IST, October 30th 2021
NCB DDG on drugs-on cruise ship case: 'Sameer Wankhede was examined'

NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh while speaking on the drugs-on cruise ship case said that Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has submitted certain documents after the examination. 

 

07:39 IST, October 30th 2021
Pune police receive four more complaints against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

Aryan Khan's Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case's independent NCB witness Kiran Gosavi was earlier arrested by the Pune police over one complaint however in the latest update, the city police received four more complaints at two different police stations about cheating. 

 

07:07 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur jail on Saturday morning

In the latest update, Mumbai Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders.

 

07:07 IST, October 30th 2021
NCB's raid aboard cruise ship where Aryan Khan was detained

In clear contradiction to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that no raid was conducted on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the raid. Ten undercover officers raided the cruise and searched rooms on the third and sixth floors. Five CISF women were also part of the NCB raid on the cruise.

Republic has been informed that during the raid inside the cruise, drugs were allegedly recovered by three persons- Nupur Satija, Avin Sahu and Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB allegedly recovered Ganja from Avin, MDMA from Nupur and Charas from Munmun. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had allegedly been detained from outside the cruise ship.

07:07 IST, October 30th 2021
Juhi Chawla turns surety of Rs 1 lakh for Shah Rukh Khan's son,

As part of the procedure of bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, actor Juhi Chawla signed a bail bond worth Rs 1 lakh. A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla was spotted entering the NDPS court, as she was accepted as surety by the court. Once the bail bond is signed by the surety-Juhi Chawla, the legal team of Aryan Khan will directly go to the Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan has been lodged for more than a fortnight. Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was among the 8 people arrested (12 arrested later) from Mumbai's cruise en route to Goa, busted by the NCB, is, however, unlikely to come out of the jail till Saturday morning. 

07:07 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan's bail conditions include submission of passport, Friday visit to NCB office

Here are conditions for the bail granted to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha:

  • They shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the case stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act
  • They shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities
  • They cannot call any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication
  • They shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court
  • They neither personally nor through anyone can attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence
  • They shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately
  • They shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media
  • They shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge
  • If the accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer
  • They shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm
  • They shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause
  • They shall not in any manner try to delay the trial.
  • They shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB
07:07 IST, October 30th 2021
Aryan Khan bail update: Bombay High Court grants bail to SRK's son

The Bombay HC on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan,  Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case. Bollywood superstar SRK's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai and heading for Goa. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant was remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail. 

After three days of the consecutive hearings, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the accused with strict conditions. Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi had been adamant on the argument that Aryan Khan did not 'consume' or 'possess' illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Notably, the bail hearing at the Bombay HC has gone on for 3 days. Earlier, a special NDPS court had rejected his bail plea on October 20 and his custody was extended until October 30. 

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV following the allowance of bail, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who had appeared for Aryan Khan initially in the NCB drug case, confirmed that only after the detailed bail order will the three accused would be released. Further, Maneshinde reiterated that nothing illegal was acquired from Arya Khan and that he was not in possession of any illegal drug. 

