Aryan Khan Case: Bombay HC Grants Relief From Weekly Attendance, Modifies Bail Conditions

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan received bail relaxation from Bombay High Court to appear before NCB weekly every Friday.

 Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted relief by the Bombay High Court after it modified his bail conditions to appear before NCB weekly every Friday. This move by the court comes after the star kid had approached the court a couple of days back urging to change the condition of a weekly visit to the anti-drugs agency's office as part of a bail condition in the drugs-on-cruise case.

According to the order passed by the High Court, Aryan Khan should appear as and when summoned before the Delhi SIT after being given 72 hours of prior notice. 

Apart from this, as far as the condition for travel outside Mumbai is concerned, the Court said that Khan should submit his itinerary to the investigation officer beforehand. According to Live Law, Senior Advocate Amit Desai appearing for Khan submitted today, "We are seeking modification of bail condition' regarding attendance on Friday. Nothing is happening. Whenever they want he can be summoned. The Bombay branch is also not in the matter after SIT."

On the other hand, special prosecutor Shreeram Shirsat who appeared for NCB stated that since the investigation has now been taken over by SIT Delhi, the condition can be modified to the extent that as and when Khan is called by the SIT, he should be present.

Aryan Khan seeks modification of HC bail order

Aryan Khan has sought modification on grounds that his visits to the Mumbai office could be relaxed as the investigation has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team, Delhi office of NCB. His petition added that he is accosted by policemen every Friday when he visits the NCB office in Mumbai, due to the large presence of media personnel outside the office. The application seeking relaxation of the condition directing him to mark his presence before the NCB office of Mumbai every Friday has been filed through Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla.

In November, the Bombay HC had released the detailed bail order of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case. Referring to the 14-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre had said that there was no concrete evidence to convince the court that all accused persons with common intentions agreed to commit an unlawful act.

