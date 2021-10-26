Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear SRK's Son's Bail Plea Today

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The NCB sleuths seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

After hours of interrogation Aryan Khan along with others were put under official arrest on October 3. In the first hearing before the Magistrate Court on the same day, Aryan was remanded to NCB custody till October 4, which was further extended to October 7. On October 7, the Magistrate remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son to 14-day judicial custody. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Shah Rukh's son had filed a plea the very next day, on October 8 but the same was rejected on the grounds that it was 'not maintainable.'

Thereafter, the bail plea was heard by the NDPS court on October 13 and 14, and the Court had reserved the order for October 20. On the said date, the Court had rejected the plea. Thereafter, Aryan Khan moved Bombay High Court. The Court will hear the plea on October 26.