Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear SRK's Son's Bail Plea Today

As the Mumbai Sessions Court had denied bail, a single-bench of Special (NDPS) Judge VV Patil ruled that the evidence placed on record by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicates prima facie involvement of Aryan Khan in illicit drug activity. The order cited Aryan's Whatsapp chats indicating that he contacted drug dealers and was part of a larger nexus. The bench had also stated it is not possible to deny that Aryan Khan and other accused have not committed such an offence or they might not commit a similar offence if granted bail. Considering the possibilities of tampering with evidence, the court ruled that this case is not fit to grant bail.
"Thus, considering the prima-facie involvement of Accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) and Accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) in commission of grave and serious offence, this is not a fit case for granting bail," the court ruled.
"Considering the evidence on record it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the said accused that not guilty of such offence or they are not likely to commit such offence while on bail. For all the above reasons I hold that applications of Accused No, 1, 2, and 3 are liable to be rejected. ," it added.
A magistrate court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case till October 30. On October 21, special NDPS Court had rejected Aryan's bail application following which Aryan's legal team moved the Bombay High Court. The judicial custody has been extended of the accused persons as they failed to secure bail before the date of previous judicial custody which was till October 21.
Ahead of the hearing of Aryan Khan's bail plea in Bombay High Court on October 26, sources have informed Republic Media Network that top lawyers have been flown in from Delhi. Sources say that the lawyers are going to represent Aryan Khan in the court on Tuesday.
On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The NCB sleuths seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.
After hours of interrogation Aryan Khan along with others were put under official arrest on October 3. In the first hearing before the Magistrate Court on the same day, Aryan was remanded to NCB custody till October 4, which was further extended to October 7. On October 7, the Magistrate remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son to 14-day judicial custody. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Shah Rukh's son had filed a plea the very next day, on October 8 but the same was rejected on the grounds that it was 'not maintainable.'
Thereafter, the bail plea was heard by the NDPS court on October 13 and 14, and the Court had reserved the order for October 20. On the said date, the Court had rejected the plea. Thereafter, Aryan Khan moved Bombay High Court. The Court will hear the plea on October 26.