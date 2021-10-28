Aryan Khan Granted Bail: Malaika Arora, Sonu Sood And Other Bollywood Celebs React

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after a team led by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai and busted a rave party. Following intensified arguments and hearings in the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan was finally granted bail on Thursday along with his co-arrestees Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. Bollywood celebs like Malaika Arora, Mika Singh, Sonu Sood and others reacted to Aryan's bail.

Bollywood celebs react to Aryan Khan's bail

Bollywood celebrities reactions to Aryan Khan's bail are coming in and several celebs like Malaika Arora, Mika Singh, and Sonu Sood have voiced their support. Sonu Sood via his Twitter wrote, "समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती," (When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses).

समय जब न्याय करता है,

तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Singer Mika Singh who had spoken out in support of Aryan earlier as well, took to his Twitter and reacted to his bail. The singer wrote, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro@iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also reacted to Aryan Khan's bail via their social media handles. Malaika wrote, "Thank the lord," while Amrita shared a family photo. Take a look at some more celebs' reactions to Aryan's bail:

Finally!!!



Prayers and Healing. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021

I want to have a blast tonight! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the High Court will issue a detailed bail order containing its reasons for granting bail on October 28, along with the bail conditions, after hearing arguments for three days. On October 2, a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Mumbai-Goa bound cruise ship Cordelia and seized 13gm Cocaine, 5gm Mephedrone, 21gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and registered a case.

Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded the trio to NCB custody, but were later moved to jail. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7, while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla Women's Jail.

Image: Instagram/@___aryan___/@malaikaaroraofficial/@sonu_sood