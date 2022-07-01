Last Updated:

Aryan Khan Seeks Return Of His Passport; Moves Plea Before Special NDPS Court

Aryan Khan, who got a clean chit from the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case, has moved a plea before a special NDPS court, seeking return of his passport.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, who got a clean chit from the NCB in the last year’s drugs-on-cruise case, on Thursday moved a plea before a special NDPS court, seeking return of his passport.

The court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a reply and posted the matter for hearing on July 13. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in early October last year in the high-profile drugs case, but the probe agency didn’t name him as an accused in a charge-sheet filed in May.

The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to “lack of sufficient evidence”. Aryan Khan had submitted his passport in the court as per his bail conditions.

On Thursday, he moved an application in the special court, through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge-sheet that does not name him.

