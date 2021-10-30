Twenty-eight days after being jailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Saturday. On leaving jail, Aryan Khan was immediately whisked away in a black-coloured car - presumably to his home 'Mannat'. As per sources, his father Shah Rukh Khan had left 'Mannat' at 8:20 AM and camped at Four Seasons Hotel with his legal team. Aryan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday after being were arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Aryan walks out of jail after bail

Aryan Khan walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/tdYosUZ2nP — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

After weeks of legal battle, Aryan Khan along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court under stringent conditions. According to the bail order accessed by Republic Media Network, the three have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave India without prior permission. Other conditions also include a prohibition from tampering evidence, influencing witnesses and to visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 am to 2 PM.

Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi had argued that Aryan Khan did not consume or possess illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Opposing claims that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs, ASG Anil Singh stated the recovered drugs were meant for both the accused. He added the quantity of the hard drug cannot be for personal consumption and the same was seen in the WhatsApp chats of the accused persons.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.