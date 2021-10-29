Aryan Khan's Bail: Juhi Chawla Turns Surety For Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Reaches NDPS Court

Quick links:
Credit-PTI/ANI/@Twitter
As part of the procedure of bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, actor Juhi Chawla signed a bail bond worth Rs 1 lakh. A dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla was spotted entering the NDPS court, as she was accepted as surety by the court. Once the bail bond is signed by the surety-Juhi Chawla, the legal team of Aryan Khan will directly go to the Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan has been lodged for more than a fortnight. Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was among the 8 people arrested (12 arrested later) from Mumbai's cruise en route to Goa, busted by the NCB, is, however, unlikely to come out of the jail till Saturday morning.
Allowed bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, there are certain conditions laid down in the order for Aryan Khan. As per the 5-page bail order of Aryan Khan, the following are the conditions on the basis of which Shah Rukh Khan's son has been granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case:
On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The central agency seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.
After hours of interrogation Aryan Khan along with others were put under official arrest on October 3. In the first hearing before the Magistrate Court on the same day, Aryan was remanded to NCB custody till October 4, which was further extended to October 7. On October 7, the Magistrate remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son to 14-day judicial custody. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Shah Rukh's son had filed a plea the very next day, on October 8 but the same was rejected on the grounds that it was 'not maintainable.'
Thereafter, the bail plea was heard by the NDPS court on October 13 and 14, and the Court had reserved the order for October 20. On the said date, the Court had rejected the plea. Thereafter, Aryan Khan moved Bombay High Court. The Court heard the plea on October 26 and then again on October 27. On October 28, however, he was finally allowed bail.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.