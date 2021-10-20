Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is still languishing in jail after being arrested in a drugs case at the start of the month. The Narcotics Control Bureau has claimed that he consumed charas and that he even admitted to his crime. The investigation agency informed the court during the star kid's bail hearing that his WhatsApp chats consisted information about his alleged links with a foreign national on drugs.

In the latest, the NCB has alleged that his WhatsApp chats also consisted conversations about drugs with a 'debut actress.' The statement was a part of the submissions of the agency in court. Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard by a Mumbai court on Wednesday.

NCB tells court of Aryan Khan's alleged chats on drugs with 'debut actress'

The NCB submitted in the court WhatApp chats of Aryan Khan on Wednesday. It stated that the police found 'drug-related' conversations with a 'debut actress.'

Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Previously, during one of the hearings for Aryan Khan's bail, ASG Anil Singh had said, "There is a Whatsapp chat of Aryan, talking to foreign national referred to hard drugs in bulk quantity. We have approached the MEA to find out how we can reach the foreign national."

The NCB has accused Aryan Khan and his companions, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who have also been arrested with him, of being a part of a international drug trafficking racket.

"I have shown the Whatsapp chat, and in this Whatsapp chat, there is a specific referring of bulk quantity (of drugs). There are other Whatsapp chats I don't want to reveal in the open court but there is an exchange of foreign transactions which refers to hard drugs. The chats, if see minutely, it will be known why the investigation is important and releasing these accused will influence the probe in the case," ASG Anil Singh argued.

Meanwhile, the court will pronounce its verdict on Aryan Khan's bail at 2.45 PM on Wednesday. The court had reserved its order to this date after hearing the arguments for two days, on October 13 and 14.

Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road jail. He, along with 7 others, were nabbed from a Goa-bound cruise party after the NCB conducted a raid. In all, 20 arrests have been made in the case.