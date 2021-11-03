As ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' Releases, Mandira Bedi Pens Special Note For Raj Kaushal

Actor Mandira Bedi recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a special note sharing a video featuring her late husband, Raj Kaushal, and his last project Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar poster. The filmmaker passed away earlier this year on June 30, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As Bedi shared the poster of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, which premiered on Wednesday on the online streaming site, Amazon Prime Video, she wrote that the series is 'not just a show' but his 'happiness, storytelling, pride, and excitement.'

Mandira Bedi pens a special note for late husband Raj Kaushal

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Mandira Bedi dropped a special video featuring the poster of the upcoming show and Raj Kaushal's monochrome picture. Bedi wrote, "#AkkadBakkad is not just a show. It’s Raj beaming with happiness. Albeit in another world.. because his non-stop positive energy made it happen even from there."

She continued, "It’s Raj’s storytelling (what he loved doing most!). With that infectious smile and that constant spring in his step.. because that’s just him. It’s Raj’s pride. A story that excited him from the get go and which he executed with his gut. Because he was always a soldier.. a tough and resilient one. It’s Raj’s excitement. In abundance. Because now it sees the light of day and you all are going to see it. He’s left us with this. It’s us too.. because #AkkadBakkad has a piece of our heart in it too. Watch #AkkadBakkad on @Primevideoin. It has released TODAY, 3rd November. It’s his love for us.❤️ #RajKaushal #wemissyou #youliveon."

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is a crime web series that is backed and helmed by the late Raj Kaushal. The web series features Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari. Earlier, Bedi penned an emotional note that it broke her heart to know that her husband couldn't see his hard work on the screen.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal was 40 when he passed away due to a heart attack few months ago. Since then, Mandira has been trying to get back to normal. The actor often shares how grateful she is to have her family by her side.

Image: Instagram/@rajkaushal/@fantasymsinfo