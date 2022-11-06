As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl, Soni Razdan And Neetu Pen Gratitude Note

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a girl, on November 6. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday afternoon and soon announced the same via social media. Overwhelmed with the arrival of their granddaughter, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor penned a note of gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt released an official statement to announce the arrival of her and Kapoor's first baby. The statement read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, is surely overwhelmed to become a grandmother. She reshared the new mom's statement on IG and penned a note of gratitude. She wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over." Several celebrities congratulated Razdan in the comment section, including Dia Mirza, who wrote, "Best best best news."

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor also shared the statement and simply wrote, "Blessings," in the caption. Reacting to the news, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Mubarak ho," while Neelam Kothari penned, "Congratulations Neetu." Amrita Arora, Sunny Kaushal, and more also congratulated Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends her blessings to new parents

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seemingly on cloud nine after becoming Bua (aunt) to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter. Sahni took to her IG stories to share the new parents' picture. In the caption, she expressed how she is happy for her brother and sister-in-law and wrote, "Ooooooofffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

