As Alia Bhatt Tests COVID-19 Positive, Mother Soni Razdan Posts Apt, Rhyming Take On Virus

Quick links:
Soni Razdan had a poetic response after daughter Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19. The actor used apt rhyming words to describe that the ‘scare’ was ‘everywhere. The Raazi star stated that it was no ‘ordinary wave.’
Soni Razdan wrote that the current COVID-19 wave was no ‘ordinary wave’, and rhymed that it was ‘everywhere, ‘in our hair’. She stated that it was hard to imagine how people would ‘fare’, and ‘care’ about many ‘here and there’, because it was ‘everywhere.’
This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere ðŸ¦ ðŸ¦ ðŸ¦April 2, 2021
Soni’s comments came in the wake of Alia testing positive for COVID-19.
Alia had issued a statement on Instagram on April 2.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine," the Kalank actor wrote on Instagram stories.
"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.
This was after she was spotted with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who had also recently recovered from the virus, hours before her statement.
Previously, Soni Razdan had also shared her take on vaccination for actors, as well those in the age group of 16-40, on why they were not being eligible for the vaccine.
"When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first," she had tweeted.
Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Milind Soman, Paresh Rawal and others have been caught by COVID-19 in the current wave.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.