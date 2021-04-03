As Alia Bhatt Tests COVID-19 Positive, Mother Soni Razdan Posts Apt, Rhyming Take On Virus

Soni Razdan had a poetic response after daughter Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19. The actor used apt rhyming words to describe that the ‘scare’ was ‘everywhere. The Raazi star stated that it was no ‘ordinary wave.’

Soni Razdan on COVID-19 scare after Alia tests COVID-19 positive

Soni Razdan wrote that the current COVID-19 wave was no ‘ordinary wave’, and rhymed that it was ‘everywhere, ‘in our hair’. She stated that it was hard to imagine how people would ‘fare’, and ‘care’ about many ‘here and there’, because it was ‘everywhere.’

Soni’s comments came in the wake of Alia testing positive for COVID-19.

Alia had issued a statement on Instagram on April 2.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine," the Kalank actor wrote on Instagram stories.

"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.

This was after she was spotted with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who had also recently recovered from the virus, hours before her statement.

Previously, Soni Razdan had also shared her take on vaccination for actors, as well those in the age group of 16-40, on why they were not being eligible for the vaccine.

"When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first," she had tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Milind Soman, Paresh Rawal and others have been caught by COVID-19 in the current wave.