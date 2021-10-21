As Ananya Panday Quizzed By NCB, Confrontation With Aryan Khan Statement Next: Sources

In the ongoing investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case in which Aryan Khan is arrested, actor Ananya Pandey has been interrogated by the anti-drug agency on Thursday, October 21, after being raided & summoned in connection with her chats with Aryan Khan. The agency recorded her statement under Section-67 of the NDPS Act and she has been summoned again on Friday. Now, Republic has accessed key details of her questioning.

Statement of Ananya Pandey recorded under Section 67 of NDPS Act

During the investigation, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor was asked about her connection with Aryan Khan, as her name has surfaced in his purported WhatsApp chats which are being investigated by the NCB. She was questioned by the NCB on whether she knows anyone else in the group whose names have popped in the chats, sources said. The agency interrogated her and asked whether she knows anyone else who has been arrested in the cruiseliner drug bust case.

These questions were posed by the anti-drug agency during Ananya’s interrogation, sources said. Now, in the next phase of the investigation, the NCB will confront Ananya with statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, sources said to Republic.

NCB to probe chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday

As per inputs, the NCB is looking into chats of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. Their electronic devices have been seized. The NCB on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Ananya Panday in Mumbai's Bandra area, intensifying the probe in the drugs case. The raid took place at the actor's Pali Hill flat. After the raid, Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning. The NCB officials recovered a laptop a phone and other electronic devices from her residence. As per sources, more Bollyworrd personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names emerged in the investigation.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Special NDPS court rejects bail; Bombay HC to hear plea on October 26

The bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. This comes after a special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Earlier in the day, SRK made his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest by NCB in the drugs case, visiting his son in jail.