Actor Anil Kapoor is a versatile actor of Bollywood. Kapoor has always managed to impress his fans with his fine acting skills. Whether it be Mr India or Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has proven his acting mettle in every film and has come a long way.

The 65-year old's career highlights include blockbusters like Mr India ( 1987), Tezaab (1988), Judaai (1997) among many others. As the Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar starrer Judaai clock 25 years, Anil Kapoor recently opened up and revealed that he initially said no to the film and turned down the offer.

Anil Kapoor reveals that he rejected Judaai

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed that he initially said no to his character Raj Verma in Judaai as he couldn't connect to it and later on agreed to do the project due to family pressure. Adding to which the Laadla actor said-

“I kept on saying no to the film as I could not connect with my character. I had a lot of pressure from family and the family production company as we were going through tough times financially after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. I am glad I said yes, as the intention was to do it for the family”

He further revealed that he had an amazing time working with the 'exceptionally talented' late actor Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. And referring to both the diva's working style Anil said that they had their own charm.

More about Judaai

Judaai is a comedy-drama film released in 1997and it served as the remake of the 1994 Telugu film Subhalagnam. Judaai is helmed by Raj Kanwar. It stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles along with Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three people Kajal Jain Verma( Sridevi) Janhvi Sahni Verma (Urmila Matondkar) and Raj Verma (Anil Kapoor). The trio's life turns upside down after Anil Kapoor's money-minded wife Kajal trades her husband to Janhvi, in return for money. Despite an indifferent plot, the film received a positive response from audiences and its lead actors were widely praised for their performance in the film.

IMAGE:INSTA-ANILSKAPOOR/@AADITYAKAPOOR12-TWITTER