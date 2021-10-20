As Aryan Khan & Two Others' Bail Pleas Rejected In Drugs Case, Court's Order Accessed

A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Along with Aryan Khan, the bail applications of two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - who were also held from the cruise where an alleged rave party was busted, were also rejected. Following the NDPS Court's order, Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Manshinde moved Bombay High Court and filed an application for bail.

Republic TV has also accessed the bail order passed by the Court. The verdict was passed by Justice VV Patil. The judge stated that the bail pleas were 'rejected' and 'disposed of.'

Republic accesses Mumbai court's order rejecting Aryan Khan's bail plea

Aryan Khan was listed as 'Accused no 1' in the order issued by the court. The names of his advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai were mentioned. Taraq Sayyed represented Arbaaz Merchant, who has mentioned as 'Accused no 2.' Munmun Dhamecha, who is listed as 'Accused no 3' was represented by the advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. Special Public Prosecutor, who appeared for the Narcotics Control Bureau was M Chimalkar. The bail order also had the signatures of the Special Judge and the Sheristadar of the City, Civil and Sessions Court.

The bail apllications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were listed as 'stad rejected.'

"Accordingly, bail applications are disposed off," the order noted. It also had the words 'authenticated copy of roznama be supplied to advocates for applicant and SPP."

The trio had been held from the cruise off the Mumbai coast on en route to Goa on October 2. The NCB officials held a raid after two weeks of gathering intelligence and posed as commoners to nab the alleged culprits. In all, 8 persons were arrested from the cruise. The agency then carried out further investigation linked to the members of the cast and the number of arrests now stand at 20.

The NCB alleged in its panchnama that Aryan Khan had admitted to allegedly consuming charas. During the hearings in the court, the agency told that they had stumbled upon his WhatsApp messages when alleged conversations with a foreign national on drugs had taken place.