As Bappi Lahiri Passes Away, Anupam Kher Posts Emotional Clip Mourning Disco King's Demise

As the fans of Bappi Lahiri, were shaken by the news of the veteran musician's demise, even numerous celebrity artists took to social media and expressed their grief at losing another legendary star after Lata Mangeshkar. One of them included popular actor Anupam Kher, who posted a video message expressing his shock on learning about Bappi Lahiri's demise.

As per the latest report by PTI, the actor passed away in a Mumbai hospital. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old and was survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Anupam Kher's tribute to the late musician Bappi Lahiri

Anupam Kher took to his official Koo App handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen sitting in a white kurta while mourning the loss of Bappi Lahiri. With a heavy heart, the actor expresses his grief by asking why do good people go away from the world.

Adding to it, he mentioned that Bappi Lahiri was a very optimistic, encouraging and positive person although the entire world knew him as a music composer and singer. Anupam Kher also recalled how his heart was filled with happiness every time he met the musician. He further stated that Bappi Lahiri had composed the background score of ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara Tha’ and added that nobody except him could have done that.

Anupam Kher even shed light on the late musician's love for wearing gold and added that his heart too was of gold. Stating further, he also mentioned how an era was fading out after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri. While signing off, Anupam Kher hummed a couple of songs composed by Bappi Lahiri and extended his condolences to his family.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher/@bappilahiri_official_