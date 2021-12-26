As 'Bheed' Wraps Up, Dia Mirza Thanks Director Anubhav Sinha For 'precious Experience'

Dia Mirza headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a note of gratitude to Anubhav Sinha, the director of her upcoming film, Bheed. She thanked him for 'yet another precious experience' as the duo also worked together on the sets of Thappad. The upcoming film will star Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao alongside Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza pens down note for Anubhav Sinha as she wraps up Bheed

Mirza shared a black and white picture of herself and the director and penned down a note of gratitude. She wrote, "Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji ❤️🙌🏼 Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!!!" Several fans headed to the comments section of the image and extended their best wishes to the actor for her upcoming release."

Read Dia Mirza's post for Anubhav Sinha here

Rajkummar Rao began filming for the project in November, and headed to social media as the film wrapped up its shoot. He too shared a picture with the director, whom he called a 'genius filmmaker' and mentioned it was 'amazing' to work with him. In the picture, he was seen hugging Anubhav Sinha, as the two smiled from ear to ear. He also expressed his love to the director and wrote, "And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. इस “भीड़” में एक बहुत अच्छे दोस्त मिल गए मुझे। I love you sir. ❤️"

Bheed is touted to be a social drama and will see Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The duo will also share the screen in Badhaai Do. Bheed will be produced by Sinha in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, who also backed the filmmaker's previous venture. Pednekar has several films in the pipeline, and apart from these two will also be seen in Mr Lele and Raksha Bandan. Rao on the other hand is gearing up for his roles in Monica O My Darling and Hit: The First Casedagger.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial