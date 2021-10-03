Last Updated:

As Bollywood Drug Case Explodes, Suniel Shetty Rushes To Defend Aryan Khan

Suniel Shetty defended Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after he was detained in a drug case. The actor asked to 'give the child a breather'.

Suniel Shetty came out in support of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a rave party raid. The actor said that people make assumptions whenever allegations come on any celebrity. He added that media attacks film personalities whenever an opportunity arises.

The Hera Pheri star said that Aryan Khan was a 'child.' He said one should give the youngster a 'breather' and let the 'real reports' come out. Suniel added that since he was a 'child', it was their responsibility to 'protect' him.

Suniel Shetty supports Aryan Khan amid NCB raid on rave party

"The fact is that whenever a raid takes place, they take many people with them. We assume that this child has consumed it or committed the crime. The process is on, let's give that child a breather," Sunil was quoted as saying by ANI at an event. 

"Whenever happens with Bollywood, the media pounces on our industry. They then assume that everyone is that type of person," he added.

Suniel also said, "Keep the child an opportunity to report. Let the real reports come out. Till then, he's a child, taking care of him is our responsiblity."

Aryan Khan among detained by NCB

The NCB detained 8 persons after busting a rave party on a cruise off the Mumbai coast heading towards Goa. They seized drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone), charas and other drugs. Two women and Delhi-based people were among the detained persons.

The operation was led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The officer and his colleagues posed as commoners to mingle with the attendees of the party before carrying out the search, which went on for 8 hours. 

The questioning is currently underway at the NCB office in Mumbai. 

NCB issued a statement, "On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched. Various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered.

"A total of 8 persons including 2 females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway." 

