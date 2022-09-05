Amid the ongoing 'Boycott' trend in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Brahmastra is next on netizens’ target after the failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. Soon after the announcement of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, the movie and the cast of the film have been facing backlash from netizens along with the latter making the hashtag 'Boycott Brahmastra' viral on Twitter. As the movie is set to release on 9 September 2022, the hashtag continues to trend on Twitter.

‘Boycott Brahmastra’ continues to trend on Twitter

The 'Bollywood boycott' trend is taking the internet by storm with several netizens expressing their anger over various issues related to Bollywood films. Amid the boycott trend targeting Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra, the netizens are also enraged by the fact that the Tollywood artists are lending support to the film. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and other stars were recently seen promoting the film and received numerous reactions from the audience who urged the filmmaker not to promote the film.

Meanwhile, the 'Boycott Brahmastra' hashtag continues to rapidly trend on Twitter with over 22k tweets consisting of hate comments by various Twitter users. Numerous netizens took to their official Twitter handles and shared screenshots of zero seats booked online. On the other hand, some also shared snips from the trailer of Brahmastra in which Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing shoes while entering a temple and compared it with similar scenes from Tollywood films where things were taken care of. Some also posted glimpses of how they were unfollowing Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood actors on social media. Take a look at some of the netizens' reactions-

#BoycottBramhashtra#BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottbollywoodCompletely

Seats empty in city : Panipat, for all shows..keep boycotting and keep saving your money guys..

All shows empty.. pic.twitter.com/qpn7DXvvsp — Justice for SSR (@rajatgoel0512) September 4, 2022

Apart from Alia Bhatt’s comment about telling people to not watch her films if they don't like her, even Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview where he talked about ‘being a big beef guy’ sparked controversy and angered a section online. Further, issues of nepotism are never far from being at the core of the 'Boycott' trend, and this continues to be the case in the Brahmastra row as well.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt