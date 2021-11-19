As 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Releases Here Are 5 Heist Films That You Can Watch

The much-awaited heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released in theatres on November 19. The movie, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, received varied reactions on social media as fans took to platforms like Twitter to share their reviews. While some found the acting and the plot engaging and called it ‘entertaining’, others thought it faded in comparison to the first instalment.

What an entertaining movie! Loved the performance of #SaifAliKhan and my all time favourite #RaniMukerji ! The young B&B have done good too…. Good job #yashrajfilms 👍👍👍 missed @juniorbachchan though! — Ravi Jawani (@ravijawani) November 18, 2021

weak & predictable story, lack of comedy,only focus on Con is the biggest setback for the film.#Rani & #Saif Good but not enough to make this film commercially successful #BuntyAurBabli2Review pic.twitter.com/8F90juhoni — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 19, 2021

However, if you are one of those who love the genre and would go for the movie regardless of positive or negative feedback from the netizens, we have a few more suggestions for you. If you love a good mystery and a well-planned heist, read on to check out some more films and series that are based on heists.

Badmash Company

The Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer is about four youngsters who aim to grow rich with a certain plan at play. The Parmeet Sethi film has some peppy numbers.

Cash

The 2007 film has an elaborate star cast with Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Esha Deol, Shamita Shetty and Dia Mirza featuring in pivotal roles. The movie is on three unique diamonds and two rival gangs of master thieves.

Race

The film’s success tempted the makers to make it into a mini-franchise. The movie is about two brothers who, over time, become each other’s enemies. The film stars Said Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Players

Interestingly, the original movie The Italian Job inspired two other filmmakers to create their own adaptations of the film – one with the same and the other was titled Players. The Abhishek Bachchan-starrer has engaging car chases and is about Charlie and his crew who are in plan to steal gold which is being shipped to Romania.

Special 26

Based on the 1987 Opera House heist, the Akshay Kumar-starrer was much appreciated. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie’s success made it one of the most entertaining heist films based on true events. The film, rated 8.0 on IMDb, also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Divya Dutta, among others.

