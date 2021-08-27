Last Updated:

As 'Chehre' Releases, Amused Netizens Call It 'masterpiece', Critics Find It 'engrossing'

As 'Chehre' released in theatres on Aug 27, netizens and critics shared their review of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller directed by Rumy Jafry.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Chehre, amitabh bachchan

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram


Much like the pre-COVID-19 era, it is after a while that two films released back-to-back at the box office in two weeks. After Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, it was Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre that hit theatres on Friday. Netizens shared their take on what they felt about the Rumy Jafry thriller.

Netizens review Chehre 

There were largely positive reviews for Chehre, as per the comments posted on Twitter. Before the netizens commented on it, it was the critics across the nation who posted their reviews on social media in screenings held a day before. 

One of the popular handles to tweet was trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called the movie 'engrossing.' He highlighted the 'captivating screenplay' and called the performances by the principal cast as 'wonderful' and that it had made the movie an 'interesting watch.' He also gave a shoutout to the director Rumi Jafry, known for his comedies, for springing a surprise with a dramatic thriller. 

A few netizens went gaga over the movie and even went on to call it a 'masterpiece. ' 

However, some were not pleased with the movie. One of the reviews was that the story was 'weak'. Among the other factors that did not go in favour of Chehre, as per another review, and that there were many other flaws too in the movie. Even those who were not convinced with the plot praised the performances of the leads Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. 

Chehre deals with an 80-year-old's excitement to try out a real-life game with his friends to see if justice gets served or not in a mock trial. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Yeh insaaf ka khel asaan toh nahi, par mazedaar zaroor hoga!" Emraan has described the game.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan had sent out his good wishes to his father. He shared a screenshot of a Ganesh aarti song and stated that he was starting the day with it.

Chehre was earlier gearing up for release on April 30. However, it had been delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published:
