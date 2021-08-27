As 'Chehre' Releases, Amused Netizens Call It 'masterpiece', Critics Find It 'engrossing'

Much like the pre-COVID-19 era, it is after a while that two films released back-to-back at the box office in two weeks. After Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, it was Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre that hit theatres on Friday. Netizens shared their take on what they felt about the Rumy Jafry thriller.

Netizens review Chehre

There were largely positive reviews for Chehre, as per the comments posted on Twitter. Before the netizens commented on it, it was the critics across the nation who posted their reviews on social media in screenings held a day before.

One of the popular handles to tweet was trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called the movie 'engrossing.' He highlighted the 'captivating screenplay' and called the performances by the principal cast as 'wonderful' and that it had made the movie an 'interesting watch.' He also gave a shoutout to the director Rumi Jafry, known for his comedies, for springing a surprise with a dramatic thriller.

#OneWordReview...#CHEHRE: ENGROSSING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Captivating screenplay + wonderful performances by the principal cast makes #Chehre an interesting watch... Director #RumyJafry - associated with comedies - springs a pleasant surprise with a dramatic thriller. #ChehreReview pic.twitter.com/MffOcTOYaP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2021

A few netizens went gaga over the movie and even went on to call it a 'masterpiece. '

Finished watching #Chehre it was an excellent movie with great twist. @emraanhashmi Sir has done a fantastic job with his acting. Acting, Direction, Climax was top notch. Eager to see you again with our idol @TheJohnAbraham Sir❤️❤️. Rating - 🌟🌟🌟🌟@Emraanians @TheTeamEmraan pic.twitter.com/sLqeXTHI06 — Nitin Dubey (JAFCIANS)❤️ (@Nitz9393) August 27, 2021

If I've to give the ratings than it would be 10/10 for sure!!! Absolutely masterpiece for many reasons! ⭐@emraanhashmi @SrBachchan #Chehre — VRAJ SONI (@MEVRAJSONI) August 27, 2021

#Chehre review: @SrBachchan Sir has proved that he is still the "Shahenshah" of Bollywood. Watch the movie to catch the small nuances of emotions which are portrayed by him. Strong performance by @emraanhashmi, #Raghuveeryadav, @annukapoor_ Sir. I would give 4/5 stars. — Shubhadip Majumdar (@ShubhadipMajum9) August 27, 2021

However, some were not pleased with the movie. One of the reviews was that the story was 'weak'. Among the other factors that did not go in favour of Chehre, as per another review, and that there were many other flaws too in the movie. Even those who were not convinced with the plot praised the performances of the leads Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

There are many flaws in the movie, the biggest one being its length, but its the stellar performance of Mr Amitabh Bachchan that keeps you glued to your seats until the very end.

Watch my review of Chehre 👇https://t.co/XMOu4FBRdy#Chehre #ChehreReview #AmitabhBachchan — AamAadmiReview (@AamAadmiReview) August 27, 2021

Chehre deals with an 80-year-old's excitement to try out a real-life game with his friends to see if justice gets served or not in a mock trial. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Yeh insaaf ka khel asaan toh nahi, par mazedaar zaroor hoga!" Emraan has described the game.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan had sent out his good wishes to his father. He shared a screenshot of a Ganesh aarti song and stated that he was starting the day with it.

Chehre was earlier gearing up for release on April 30. However, it had been delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.