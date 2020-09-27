As Deepika Padukone & Others Come Under NCB Radar Over Drugs, Celebrities Take Witty Digs

In one of the major controversies in Bollywood in recent years, big names have been revealed in the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau probe into alleged film industry-drug cartel nexus. Apart from netizens coming down heavily on some of the names, even celebrities have been trolling the stars without taking names. Shekhar Suman, Adnan Sami and Satish Shah had their wit game on point as they poked fun at stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor as they came under NCB radar.

Shekher Suman used clever wordplay to take a dig at all the three stars. With Deepika Padukone’s chats on drugs with employees of the talent management KWAN, the company that handles her work, he joked that no one had ‘kwan-o-kwan khabar’( no inkling) over their ‘business of drugs.’ In another tweet, as the trio were called for questioning on the same day, he used ‘joint’, used to smoke some of the drugs, that they were called for ‘joint questioning’.

Talent management agency talent ke naam par drugs ka karobaar karti rahi aur kisi ko kwan-o-kwan khabar nahi hui. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 25, 2020

Deepika Sara Shraddha called for 'Joint' questioning. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 26, 2020

Satish Shah compared the A-listers to passengers in a bus called ‘drugs’ with peddlers as ‘conductors’ and suppliers as ‘drivers.’ The veteran actor quipped that there was a need to find out which depot this bus eventually parks itself in.

Our A listers r just d passengers in a bus called DRUGS, paddlers r d conductors, suppliers r drivers.NCB shld find out which depot the bus parks itself eventually in. — satish shah (@sats45) September 25, 2020

Without taking names, Adnan Sami quipped how one first ‘takes to the drug’ and then ‘drug then takes you.’ The singer termed it as ‘uncool.’

First you take to the drug...

Then the drug takes you!

That’s so uncool!! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 25, 2020

NCB probe into Bollywood-drug nexus

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by NCB on Saturday. Deepika and Shraddha were confronted with their chats with KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha, whom they had allegedly asked for drugs like ‘hash’ and ‘CBD oil’ respectively. Rakul Preet Singh was another star who had been questioned a day before.

The NCB has seized the phones of the stars for more leads and is looking at cloning them to get more information. As per sources, there are chances that summons could be issued to them again amid unsatisfactory answers by some like Deepika.

Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and producer Madhu Mantena too had been questioned by NCB. Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer and director with a top production house, has also been arrested after drugs were found at his residence. Actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have also been booked after drugs were seized from their home.

