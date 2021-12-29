As Delhi Shuts Theatres Due To COVID, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Back MAI's Plea To CM

The film industry was on its way to bouncing back from the COVID-19 impact, but the latest variant of the virus, Omicron is set to create further challenges for the exhibition sector. The first major step in this regard, was the Delhi government shutting down theatres as a part of the 'yellow alert' to contain the spread of the virus. However, the multiplex owners are concerned following the decision and have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the decision and allow th operation of theatres.

The celebrities of the film industry also supported the plea of the multiplex owners to the Delhi government. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon were among the stars who backed their statement.

Bollywood stars support multiplexes' plea to Delhi government on shutting down of theatres

The Multiplex Association of India's letter stated that the Delhi government had caused 'massive uncertainty', and that it could lead to 'irreparable damage' to the film industry. It added that the period from March 2020 was 'undeniably the most challenging' for the film industry and that after the resumption, it had proved that it could operate well, through the use of ventilation systems and other enhanced hygiene protocols,

"Not a single outbreak of COVID-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema, " read the letter. It sought 'equal treatment' with other industries and institutions. It sought that the government introduce the double vaccination requirement to enter cinemas like in states like Maharashtra and resort to a 50% capacity for the seatings.

"We call on the Government to recognise the unique social, cultural and economic value of the Indian film industry, and to provide the support it so desperately needs to survive this unprecedented period," the statement concluded.

Posting the statement on their Instagram stories, Varun and Kriti wrote that it was a 'must read.' They urged their fans to spread it, and the government to consider it.

Jersey delays release

The first film to postpone its release amid the recent outbreak was Jersey. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer was scheduled to release on December 31, but the makers now hope to release it in theatres next year.