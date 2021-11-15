As Fans Await 'Prithviraj', Here Are Six Period Drama Films Starring Akshay Kumar

'Khiladi' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has covered all the genres in the acting spectrum throughout his illustrious career across three decades. From comedy to horror, the actor has immortalized several roles in his career. The actor recently announced the release of his forthcoming period drama film titled Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar.

Essaying the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the teaser of the movie was well-received by the netizens. As we wait for another period drama offering from the seasoned actor, here are some more period drama movies of Akshay Kumar to watch.

1. Action Replayy

The 2010 film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Neha Dhupia in significant roles. The plot of the movie follows Aditya Roy Kapoor going back in the past to meet his parents, played by Akshay and Aishwarya, in a bid to save their marriage in the present. Along with catchy music and slapstick comedy, the movie was well-received by the audience.

2. Gold

The 2018 film directed by Reema Kagti takes the audience back to the 1948 Summer Olympics when Tapan Das won India its first gold medal of the tournament. The movie chronicles the journey of India's first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics. Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and more are seen in supporting roles.

3. Kesari

Depicting the battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897, the 2019 film Kesari evoked the feeling of patriotism in the netizens. Playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the actor's performance in the film received positive reviews. The movie also features Parineeti Chopra, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj and more actors in significant roles.

4. Special 26

Set in 1987, the movie follows the genius heist by a group of men under the pretence of income tax officers. The Akshay Kumar starrer flick also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. Along with a huge box office collection, the movie was dubbed as one of the best heist movies of the year.

5. Airlift

Set in 1990, the movie follows Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based businessman who bravely carried out a mission to evacuate Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film also featured Nimrat Kaur, Inaamulhaq. Avtar Gill, Feryna Wazheir and more actors. The movie came out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

6. Ram Setu

Adding to the list is Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, the posters of the film fueled the hype around the venture. The movie is set to release on Diwali next year.

Image: Instagram/@gold_filmm/thefilmkesari