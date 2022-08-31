'Boycott Bollywood' calls on social media have gained momentum of late, with big projects like Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and more failing to spread their charm at the box office with the withdrawal of audiences. The big-budget movie stars and makers have time and again spoken up against facing extreme public opinion, however, the popular viewpoint is that Bollywood has lost its connection with moviegoers.

On the contrary, South films and their dubbed versions in Hindi have minted impressive collections at the box office, paving way for a revolution in cinema. From RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 to Vikram, many South movies have performed exceptionally well. Amid the ongoing 'Boycott Bollywood' wave, take a look at some big-budgeted projects that struggled to stay afloat.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger & more: Movies hit by the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

Laal Singh Chaddha - The Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, which came as the official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, continues to struggle at cinema halls. Apart from the 'Boycott' trend affecting its theatrical run, the movie has landed in troubled waters for allegedly 'ridiculing' the differently abled.

Liger - Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports drama also crashed miserably at the box office. The film, which also marked boxing legend Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut, was trending on social media with calls for Boycott.

Raksha Bandhan- While Akshay Kumar is known for delivering blockbuster hits, the actor's recent release reportedly became his lowest opening film in the last 10 years. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie revolves around a middle-class man who leaves no stone unturned in finding the right matches for his sisters.

Shamshera- Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's period drama was a debacle for everyone associated with it. It opened up to mostly mixed and negative reviews from the critics, with many calling it a 'box office disaster.'

Samrat Prithviraj - The historical drama, which was also reported to be Akshay Kumar's most expensive Bollywood film to date, was mired in controversies ever since its trailer was released. The movie hit theatres with a section of the audience calling for its 'Boycott', further resulting in disappointing box office numbers.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEDEVERAKONDA/ @AAMIRKHANUNIVERSE)