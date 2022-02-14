As 'Gully Boy' Clocks 3 Years, Vijay Varma Shares Pics From Sets With Ranveer Singh & Crew

Actor Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures as his film Gully Boy has turned 3 on Valentine's Day, that is, February 14, 2022. The SHE actor reminisced some of the memories from the sets of the film. The first picture, shared by Vijay, featured he himself and the lead actor of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh. The rest of the pictures, also featuring Zoie Akhtar, are from the sets of the film. Vijay captioned the post, "3 years of best Valentine’s Day moment. Gully Boy @zoieakhtar @excelmovies #14feb2019".

The post garnered several positive comments from the fans and this can be proved by Vijay's comment section. A fan praised his character and wrote, "One of my most favorite character from this movie Moeen bhai", another one commented, "Love the movie!! Your played your character with such finesse. Its a character that kept me on the edge as I couldn’t predict the next motive or move…. Kudos!!", and others dropped hearts and fire emojis to the post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi pens a heartfelt note as Gully Boy turns 3

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also played a major role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, also penned a heartfelt note as the film clocks 3 years. Sharing some memories, Siddhant wrote, Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine. Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come."

'Gully se Gehraiyon mein': Siddhant

He further added in Hindi, "Aur aap sab ne jo itna pyaar dikhaya Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa Haara bhaley Main har baar hun Lekin …ghar wapas aapka dil jeet ke aya Shukriya, ye toh bas shuruwaat hai, Aur ab dekho kaise Apna Time Aya!".

Image: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma