Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left a void in the hearts of his fans, family, and industry colleagues. Although he may not be physically present among his fans, his work will always be a cherished memory to them. The actor earns a lease-free space in the hearts of his fans and even after his death, they continue to remember him on numerous occasions.

Sidharth worked in several daily soaps and films, including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Broken But Beautiful 3, and many others. As Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania completes eight years of its release on 11 July, an old interview video of Sidharth and Alia surfaced online which once again made fans miss the departed soul.

Sidharth Shukla's video from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania surfaces online

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a big box office success. The film also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla portraying the role of an NRI named Angad Bedi. Sidharth was widely lauded by fans for his charming looks and impeccable acting skills in the film.

As the film turns 8, a hilarious clip of Alia and Sidharth's interview from the film's promotion is doing rounds on the internet. In the throwback video, the two actors are seen answering several questions from the media. Then suddenly a reporter asked Sidharth, "Kya difference hai TV mai karna aur Bollywood mai karna? (What's the difference of doing it in TV and Bollywood)." To which Sidharth hilariously responded, "Kya karna? (To do what?)." Sidharth's reply left everyone including Alia Bhatt in splits.

The actor then added, "Acting toh dono mai same hai. TV mai limitation hoti hai karne ki, aur movies mai koi limitation nahi hoti. Usme certificates hote hai. Toh depend karta hai kya certificate mil raha hai toh aap uss hisaab se kar sakte hai. (Acting is the same on both mediums. There's a certain limitation in TV, but in movies that's not the case. There are certificates. So depends on what certificate your movie is getting, you can do it according to that)."

Here, take a look at the video:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and hailed Sidharth's sense of humour. One of the fans wrote, "Man with great sense of humour #sidharthshukla" another wrote, "So adorable ❤️❤️❤️his sense of humour is superb 🔥🔥" while the other user wrote, "Sid was so fun..miss you ❤️"

Image: Instagram@shraddha_kapoor__fan____