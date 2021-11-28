As 'Ishq' Clocks 24 Years, Fans Share Their Favourite Scenes From Aamir Khan-Juhi Starrer

As the 1997 movie, Ishq clocked 24 years, actors Kajol and Juhi Chawla recently took to their social media handles and recalled the time they spent together with the entire cast and crew of the film. Many fans also dropped in some of the iconic scenes from the film as they celebrated 24 years of Ishq.

Juhi Chawla wrote about the 'thrilling rollercoaster ride of a journey' she spent with her co-actors, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn and added how it was an absolute delight for her.

24 years of Ishq

Kajol recently took to her official Instagram handle and added a video clip in which she shared one of the popular songs from her movie ad captioned the post by writing 'All is fair in love, war & 90s movies.'

Meanwhile, even Juhi Chawla took to her respective Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film while announcing how their movie completed 24 years today. She also stated how they all laughed, cried and fought just like the way they did in the movie. She further mentioned what an absolutely delightful roller coaster ride was the 3 years of the making of Ishq and was absolutely delightfully action-packed. She then thanked the director of the film, Indu Kumar along with her co-stars Aamir, Kajol & Ajay and producer, Gordhan Tanwani.

Fans drop iconic scenes from the movie to celebrate 24 years of Ishq

One of the fans took to Twitter and added a video clip in which he clubbed some of the iconic scenes featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla and stated that they are the best pair in Bollywood. Another fan dropped in an iconic comedy scene from the film in which Ajay Devgn and Kajol's characters interact for the first time while Aamir Khan showcases his amazing comic timing.

A couple of fans took to Instagram and added song videos from the film as they cherished the movie on its 24 years of completion. An Instagram user posted one of the initial scenes from the film where the four of the lead cast members meet for the first time while another one added one of the emotional scenes from the climax. Take a look at some of the posts shared by fans-

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla