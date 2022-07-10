As Kajol, Bobby Deol's Film 'Gupt' Clocks 25 Years, Actors Hold Special Screening For Team

Quick links:
Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Kajol recently held a special screening of their hit 1997 film Gupt as the movie clocked 25 years. Along with the actors, the film's team attended the screening.
The two stars also shared smiles with Gupt's director Rajiv Rai. Kajol was also seen playing with a prop knife while they smiled at the camera.
Kajol looked trendy as ever as she stunned in a one-shoulder full-sleeved multicoloured top and black flared pants. She completed her look with some accessories and tied her hair in a half-bun.
Bobby Deol arrived at the film's screening in style. He sported a white hoodie with a banana printed on it and black track pants.
Gupt's director Rajiv Rai looked dapper in an all-black suit. While a majority of the film's cast attended the screening, its lead Manisha Koirala was missing.
While Gupt is known for its plot and Kajol's first negative role, the movie is also loved by fans for its music. Music composer Viju Shah also attended the film's screen with his wife, Sunanda Shah.
Celebrated singer Udit Narayan also walked the red carpet of the film's special screening. The singer crooned the song Mere Sanam from the movie.
Harish Patel, who played the role of Phoolchand in the film, also attended the special screening. The Eternals actor arrived in an all-black attire at the film's screening.