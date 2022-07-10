Last Updated:

As Kajol, Bobby Deol's Film 'Gupt' Clocks 25 Years, Actors Hold Special Screening For Team

Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala's hit film 'Gupt' recently clocked 25 years. The film's cast held a special screening which was attended by many celebs.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kajol and Bobby Deol
1/9
Varinder Chawla

Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Kajol recently held a special screening of their hit 1997 film Gupt as the movie clocked 25 years. Along with the actors, the film's team attended the screening.

Kajol and Bobby
2/9
Varinder Chawla

The two stars also shared smiles with Gupt's director Rajiv Rai. Kajol was also seen playing with a prop knife while they smiled at the camera. 

Kajol
3/9
Varinder Chawla

Kajol looked trendy as ever as she stunned in a one-shoulder full-sleeved multicoloured top and black flared pants. She completed her look with some accessories and tied her hair in a half-bun.

Bobby Deol
4/9
Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol arrived at the film's screening in style. He sported a white hoodie with a banana printed on it and black track pants. 

Rajiv Rai
5/9
Varinder Chawla

Gupt's director Rajiv Rai looked dapper in an all-black suit. While a majority of the film's cast attended the screening, its lead Manisha Koirala was missing.

Viju Shah
6/9
Varinder Chawla

While Gupt is known for its plot and Kajol's first negative role, the movie is also loved by fans for its music. Music composer Viju Shah also attended the film's screen with his wife, Sunanda Shah.

Udit Narayan
7/9
Varinder Chawla

Celebrated singer Udit Narayan also walked the red carpet of the film's special screening. The singer crooned the song Mere Sanam from the movie.

Harish Patel
8/9
Varinder Chawla

Harish Patel, who played the role of Phoolchand in the film, also attended the special screening. The Eternals actor arrived in an all-black attire at the film's screening. 

Dalip Tahil and Mukesh Rishi
9/9
Varinder Chawla

Dalip Tahil and Mukesh Rishi, who are known for acing antagonist roles in Bollywood films, looked dapper in black as they walked the screening's red carpet.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Miss India 2022 Red Carpet: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia & more arrive in style

Miss India 2022 Red Carpet: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia & more arrive in style
Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's marriage: Dreamy glimpses from duo's wedding festivities

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's marriage: Dreamy glimpses from duo's wedding festivities
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com