As Kal Ho Na Ho Completes 16 Years, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Film

Kal Ho Na Ho was a film filled with tears, both happy and sad. It was an emotion for the audience when it came out first and even after 16 years of its release, it still remains an emotion to us. Kal Ho Na Ho traced the story of Naina who falls in love with Aman. But Aman is carrying a secret which changes her life forever.

Kal Ho Na Ho starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The film was written by Karan Johar and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film was entirely set in Toronto, New York City, and Mumbai.

Even the soundtracks from Kal Ho Na Ho are a huge hit among the audience even today. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film even won two National Awards for its music. In addition to this, Kal Ho Na Ho even bagged eight Filmfare awards and 13 IIFA Awards.

Here are some quirky facts about the Kal Ho Naa Ho

1. When Karan Johar was writing the script of Kal Ho Na Ho, he had his BFF Kareena Kapoor in mind. But his ‘Poo’ asked for a higher fee. This lead to the makers approaching Preity Zinta for the role instead and the rest is history.

2. Nowadays, many music composers try to copy other artists and slam the title of ‘inspiration’ on it. But the makers of Kal Ho Na Ho actually went ahead and bought the license of Roy Orbison's song, Pretty Woman. The song is still among one of the biggest hit songs of the film.

3. Before Saif Ali Khan stepped in to play the role of Rohit Patel, the makers of Kal Ho Na Ho approached Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi for it. But due to certain circumstances, they turned the offer down.

4. There have been reports that suggest Salman Khan was also approached to play the role of Rohit Patel. But apparently, he did not want to play the second lead to Shah Rukh Khan.

5. Even though the movie is set in New York City, due to increased cost in the production, the makers decided to shoot a few parts of the film in Toronto instead.

