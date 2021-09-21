As Kareena Kapoor Turns 41, Kangana, Kiara & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes For Her

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who ringed in her 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 21, received wishes from her film industry friends. The actor who has jetted off to a beachy place with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and sons-Taimur, Jeh has been having a great time together. Making her day more memorable, a host of stars like Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kiara Advani, and Sophie Choudry are among the ones who poured in their love for the star.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who recently stepped into the shoes of Sita for the upcoming film amid media reports that she replaced Kareena, also extended her birthday wishes. While sharing a collage of pictures of Kareena from her different avatar, she wrote, “ Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.” Followed by Kangana were Kareena’s BFFs and Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita.

Kareena Kapoor receives adorable birthday wishes from Film Industry friends

Malaika shared a boomerang video of Kareena from a candlelight dinner on her Instagram stories and wrote, “ Happy birthday to my most stunning and beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing and shining. Love you.” Amrita, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture with Kareena on Instagram and penned an adorable note. “My ride or dying to my yang, Goblet to my wine. l love you girl, have the best day and year our fireball… see you at the console, Love Dj Doll @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kiara Advani who has shared screen space with Kareena in Good Newws, also shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, “ Happy birthday to the most iconic superstar! Love you, Bebo.” Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a picture of the ravishing beauty on her Instagram story while sending her greetings on the special day. “Happy birthday Kareena. Wishing you the best in your life and adventures. From Jackie,” she wrote.

Anushka Sharma also echoed similar sentiments and wished the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor with immense ‘love and light always’ along with her picture on Instagram stories. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood smash hit film, Forrest Gump. The film marks their onscreen reunion after 2012's release Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Hindi debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. It also has Mona Singh in an essential role.

IMAGE: Instgram/@KanganaRanaut/MalaikaArora/KiaraAdvani/PTI