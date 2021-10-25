As Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For 'Shehzada', Mrunal Thakur Goes 'Are Wah'

Kartik Aaryan has finally commenced shooting for the Rohit Dhawan directorial, Shehzada. The actor took to his Instagram account today and uploaded a picture of him holding a clapboard with Shehzada written on it. The film, which is set to be the remake of the South Indian star Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

Without divulging his look from the film, the actor can be seen with his back towards the camera, clad in a red shirt and trousers. As soon as he revealed the intriguing look from the sets, actor Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen alongside the actor in the action thriller Dhamaka, took to the comments section and wrote, "Are Wah". He also garnered praise from Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, hairstylist Aalim Hakim among others.

Kartik Aaryan commences Shehzada shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, October 25, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared the picture and wrote," “#Shehzada Shuru…”, along with a crown emoticon. He also uploaded the same photo on his stories along with Sid Sriram's Samajavaragamana song from Ala Vaikunthapurramulo playing in the background. "#Shehzada on Set", he wrote. Take a look.

Kartik will take on the role of Allu Arjun from the original Telugu drama, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2020. The Rohit Dhawan directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in supporting roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022. The film which was announced earlier this month also marks Sanon and Aaryan's reunion after the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi.

Meanwhile, Kartik will also be essaying the role of a journalist in Ram Madhvani's directorial Dhamaka, the teaser of which was recently released. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. He is also gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie, which is slated for March 25, 2022 release, stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India as well as the romantic thriller Freddy, wherein he will be seen alongside Alaya F.

