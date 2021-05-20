As Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 10 Years In Bollywood; Here's A List Of His Upcoming Movies

It was 10 years ago today, on May 20, 2011, when Pyaar Ka Punchnama arrived in theatres and Kartik Aaryan won the hearts of audiences far and wide with his monologue and its relatability for the youngsters. A decade in the industry and the actor has seen several ups and downs in his career yet managing to stay a favourite of many and attracting a good number of fans. Aaryan has a mix bag of upcoming and much-awaited movies, with which he will entertain audiences once again. Read further to take a look at movies that Aaryan has in his kitty right now.

10 years of Kartik Aaryan: A list of his upcoming movies

Dhamaka

The actor will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist Arjun Pathak in this Ram Madhvani directed movie. It will release on the streaming platform Netflix and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan. The movie is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live and is currently in the post-production stage after filming wrapped up on December 24, 2020.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

The movie is a standalone sequel to the 2007 movie which was led by Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 will star Aaryan in the lead role, along with Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav playing other pivotal roles. It is directed by Aneez Bazmee and is all set to arrive in theatres on November 19, 2021 after it got pushed from its original release date of July 31, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Untitled Om Raut directed movie

In February 2021, business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced that Aaryan is all set to feature in a 3D movie directed by Om Raut, who was also at the helm of the Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji. The movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. A source close to the movie told PTI, “We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoot and we can’t shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong, but it can’t happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film”.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake

The actor will also be seen in the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is set to be directed by Rohit Dhawan. The original movie released back in January 2020 with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge playing the lead roles. It went on to become a hit at the box office.

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

