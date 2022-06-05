As 'Khiladi' Clocks 30 Years, Akshay Kumar Pens Gratitude Note For Director Abbas Mustan

As June 5, 2022 marks 30 years of Khiladi, actor Akshay Kumar, who played the lead in the film, took to his social media space and penned a gratitude note for the film's director Abbas Mustan, therefore thanking him for giving him his 'first success'. The 1992 action-thriller was Akshay Kumar's breakthrough role and also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and Johnny Lever played supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for Khiladi

On Sunday, Khiladi director Abbas Mustan took to his official Twitter handle and expressed how grateful he was 3 years ago when he tasted his 'first success' in the form of Khiladi. Sharing the film's poster, Mustan mentioned in a tweet, "Chase the things that get you excited about living. 3 decades ago we did just that & were grateful to have our first success in the form of ‘Khiladi’. A heartfelt thanks & congratulations to the entire cast & crew for this milestone. #30YearsOfKhiladi @akshaykumar."

“Chase the things that get you excited about living.”



3 decades ago we did just that & were grateful to have our first success in the form of ‘Khiladi’. A heartfelt thanks & congratulations to the entire cast & crew for this milestone.#30YearsOfKhiladi@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/IvomzbY9Wm — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) June 5, 2022

Replying to the director's tweet, Akshay Kumar also headed to the micro-blogging site as he thanked Mastan for giving him his 'first success. The Bachchhan Paandey actor wrote, "Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mustan Ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi."

Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mastan ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mL46JrF9LP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2022

The film was a big hit with its official synopsis reading, "Four friends decide to play a practical joke, phoning Kailash to tell him that his daughter has been kidnapped, they demand a ransom of 200,000 rupees; things seem to go according to plan until the police head by Raj's elder brother."

Akshay Kumar on the professional front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chhillar in the lead. The film opened to a positive response in India as it earned ₹ 10.70 Cr in India net at the Box Office on its first day, while the film gained momentum towards day 2 and managed to show an upward trend. The early estimates suggest that the period drama film minted around Rs 12.30 Cr.

The 54-year-old has a list of movies lined up in his kitty including Soorarai Pottru, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Cirkus and Ram Setu.

Image: PTI/Republic World