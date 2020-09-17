A Look At 16 ‘crazy’ Hook Steps Bollywood Has Given As 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Trends

Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawaani has created a buzz on social media. Recently, the film’s latest song Hasina Pagal Deewani released and it has been trending ever since its release. The song has some very catchy hook steps which are likely to become a trend at weddings and other occasions.

Kiara Advani's ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’

In the song, Kiara Advani is seen rebelling against the traditional outlook of the society as she grooves to the music at a party. In the hook step, she can be seen holding her dupatta in her mouth and performs the hook steps. The song is a full Bollywood style dance number, watch the video below.

With Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani’s latest song becoming a trend, here is a look at some of the most popular Bollywood songs from the past. These are songs whose ‘crazy’ hook steps caught on with people very soon and were replicated at weddings and parties across the country. Here is list.

Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt’s song was so popular that a number of remix songs were made of the songs. However, all the songs videos had one thing in common, the hook step. Watch.

It's The Time To Disco from Kal Ho Na Ho

The Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and SRK starrer song was one which was performed by kids as well as adults. It was groovy and trendy. Watch.

Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho

Next is Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s hook step became a trend very soon after the song's release. Watch.

Munni badnam hui from Dabangg

This song has to be on the list for how popular the hook step became. Munni Badnam Hui was one of those item numbers that caught on with people very soon. Watch the hook step.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was another popular Bollywood song. The hook step of this song was one of those which was simple yet very catchy. Watch.

Kajra re from Bunty Aur Babli

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song became very popular when it was released. Even today people perform the hook steps like the actors in the song. Watch.

Dola re from Devdas

Dola Re had the perfect choreography with grand sets, costumes and of course the actors. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan and performed by Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Watch.

Ek do teen from Tezaab

Another popular song from Madhuri Dixit. The song was a huge hit among the fans of Bollywood. Watch.

My name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan

My name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan was another Bollywood favourite. Anil Kapoor’s hook step had become very popular among the fans. Watch.

Dhol Baje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dhol Baje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was one of the most popular dance songs in the movie. This is Salman Khan's one of the most popular dance numbers. Watch.

London Thumakda from Queen

A perfect track to dance on at weddings. The hook step of this song is so easy that from kids to grandmothers, everyone can perform. Watch.

Ghungroo Toot Gaye from War

One of the contemporary songs whose hook step became immensely popular among the fans of Bollywood. People can be seen dancing the hook step at clubs, festivals, parties, etc. Watch.

Bala from Houseful 4

Akshay Kumar’s song’s hook step was easy, trendy and everything a Bollywood song can give its fans. It became very popular. Watch

Aankh maare from Simmba

The song was a remix of Arshad Warsi starrer song Aankh Maarey. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer song’s hook step is very popular. Watch.

Zingaat from Dhadak

Zingaat from Dhadhak was another popular Bollywood dance song. Although Zingaat's hook step was taken from its original version in the Marathi film, it became very popular among the fans of Bollywood. Watch.

Tum hi ho Bandhu from Cocktail

Tum hi ho Bandhu from Cocktail gave a new kind of hook step to Bollywood fans. The hook step of this song became very popular as well. Watch.

Image credits: Still from Indoo Ki Jawani

