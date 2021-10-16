As Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For 'Shehzada', Kartik Aaryan Says 'Main Abhi Aaya'

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are two much-loved stars in the film industry. The actors have several projects in their kitty and are also waiting for the release of some. While the two earlier appeared together in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi, Kartik and Kriti have reunited again for an upcoming flick Shehzada. As Kartik Aaryan is on travel mode, Kriti Sanon recently began her shoot for the film.

Kartik Aaryan is currently in his travel mode as the actor is vacationing somewhere in the mountains. The actor has been sharing picturesque photos from his trip for the past few days. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon had already begun shooting for their upcoming film Shehzada. Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon recently shared a video from her vanity. In the video, the actor was seen getting ready for her shoot. She wore a black t-shirt while her hairdresser was making her hair. The Mimi actor then zoomed into the video and winked at the camera. Sharing the story, she wrote, "And Shehzada ki Shehzadi ka Day 1." Resharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shuru kijiye, main abhi aaya." (Start the shoot, I am coming.)

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan announce Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took to their respective social media handles to announce their new film Shehzada. The two announced they will together star in the Dhawan directorial. They also unveiled the film is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Sharing the film's poster, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." On the contrary, Kriti shared she is excited to be a part of the film and wrote, "Super excited to be a part of Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022! Directed by Rohit Dhawan."

Details about Shehzada

Shehzada is set to be the remake of South star Allu Arjun starter Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film's tagline says "He Returns Home." The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, S Radhakrishna, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. The film also casts Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Earlier, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan shared the screen space in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. The couple garnered lots of applaud for their romance in the movie.

Image: Facebook/@kritsanon @kartikaaryan