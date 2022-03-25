As ‘Laadla’ Completes 28 Years, Raveena Tandon Recalls Working With Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

As the film 'Laadla' celebrates its 28th anniversary, actor Raveena Tandon, who played a key role in the film, reflects on her time working with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

The film, which was released in 1994, was about a love triangle among the three main characters, Anil, Sridevi, and Raveena. Raveena's performance as Kajal, the film's second lead, gained critical acclaim and a nomination for Filmfare's Best Supporting Actor. Tandon, who sacrificed her love in the film, felt nostalgic about Laadla and said, "Laadla was a wonderful, extremely special film for me, and working with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will always cherish."

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the love-triangle drama which was released in 1994 was one of the biggest hits of the year. Its music had been crooned by Anand-Milind and Sridevi had replaced Divya Bharti owing to her unexpected death in 1993.

When Ravina danced to a spoof of Govinda

Raveena Tandon and actor Neelam Kothari, as well as interior decorator Anita Loomba, recently released a new video. The trio can be seen dancing to a spoof of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1994 hit Meri Pant Bhi Sexy in the video. Raveena's Instagram Reels video began with the actor singing a parody of the song, "Mere dost bhi 90s, mera bag bhi 90s, meri pant bhi 90s, mera ghadi bhi 90s, mera chashma bhi 90s hain." Watch:

The 47-year-old actor captioned the video, “#takeone and #taketwo. Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and Sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes, and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah. Us too!!! @anitaloomba77 and @neelamkotharisoni walks off."

Laughing emojis were used by viewers in response to the video. "Hysterical," Neelam wrote in response to the video, followed by laughing emojis. Actress Madhuri Dixit also replied to the post, writing, "Awesome 90s," with a heart-eyed emoji, a fire emoji, and a red heart emoji.

Raveena is currently starring alongside Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming film Ghudchadi. She will also star alongside Sanjay in KGF: Chapter 2, a Kannada film starring Yash.