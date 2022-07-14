Last Updated:

As Lalit Modi Calls Sushmita 'better-half'; Ex-Miss Universe Shares 'special Trip' Video

Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi has taken to social media and posted pictures with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they're a couple.

After the news of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and fugitive founder of Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi being in a relationship, one of Sen's Instagram videos is currently surfacing the internet, where the Bollywood actress is onboard a flight to the Maldives with her daughter and father on the occasion of Father's Day, calling it a 'special trip'. It is worth mentioning that Lalit Modi disclosed his romantic relationship with Sen after they both recently spent time together in the Maldives, around the same time. 

Lalit Modi shared a number of photos of them together on Twitter. On his return to London, Lalit Modi has said that he is looking forward to 'a new life', calling Sushmita Sen his 'better half'. 

Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen in a relationship

After the internet was bombed with rumours of them getting married, the fugitive Indian businessman clarified in another tweet that they are 'just dating, but hope to marry someday'. 

