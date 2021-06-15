Last Updated:

As Madhuri Dixit's Son Turns First-time Cook, Dr Nene Quips Arin 'living On Edge'

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin turned 1st cook and Dr Nene quipped on 'living on edge' to be the 'taster'. He then shared his take on how his son cooked.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sriram Nene

Image: Dr Nene/Twitter


Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s son Arin recently graduated from high school and it seems he has been trying out a few things before he takes his next step. The youngster decided to try his hand at cooking, while his parents were around him. His father Dr Nene volunteered to be the ‘taster’ for the food and was impressed by the 'first cook.'

Madhuri Dixit’s son tries cooking for first time

Dr Nene posted a video of Arin being ready with his dish, flanked by his mother and father on either side. He was in two minds on whom to give the first taste of his dish. As he moved the spoon to both of them, Madhuri signalled her son to give it to his father first.

Arin chuckled at his parents seeming bit apprehensive to try out the first-time cook's food, but his father gave it a shot as being a 'taster'. While Dr Nene did not pass his verdict on camera on ‘Arin’s first cook in a long time’, he did so in the caption.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene shares childhood picture of sons Arin and Ryan; Calls them her babies

He also shared why he decided to eat the first spoon, quipping that he liked ‘living on the edge.’ However, the ‘boy did nail it’, as per his father, who was over the moon. His hashtags like ‘first cook’ and ‘proud father.’

Both Madhuri and Dr Nene had recently called themselves ‘proud’ parents when Arin had graduated. They had then shared videos and pictures, expressing their delight and wishing him the best for the future.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene pens advice for son Arin on 18th b'day: 'Live life to the fullest'

Meanwhile, the couple keeps making headlines for their interesting posts. Right from sharing COVID-19 related information in a video to sending safety messages throgh throwback pictures and even ‘jamming together’ , the duo has been spreading positivity.

READ | Madhuri Dixit and son Arin groove to 'Matargashti' as they board flight to Maldives

READ | Madhuri Dixit's son Arin graduates from high school; actor pens heartwarming note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT