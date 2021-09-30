As 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Turns 5, Fans Pay Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who has proved his acting mettle with a number of projects, was recently remembered by his fans after his film MS Dhoni: The Untold story clocked five years of its release. MS Dhoni The Untold Story, the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had brought the actor immense popularity after his portrayal of the titular role. On this special day, netizens trended hashtag 'SushantSinghRajput' and shared their favourite memory from the film.

On five years of MS Dhoni The Untold Story, the Neeraj Panday directorial received much love from the fans on social media with thousands of tweets dedicated to the late actor. While some heaped praises for his exemplary performance, several others shared moments from the film they find best. There were others who posted quotes and dialogues from the film.

One of the netizens shared the poster of the film featuring Sushant as MS Dhoni and wrote, “It's 5 Years Of Our Guiding Light Sushant As Dhoni... Today is the 30th Of September and 5 years before on this day M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released.” Another user shared several pictures from the pre-release and post-release events where Sushant can be seen posing with Dhoni. While sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “Everything about Sush is special, but this movie is so much more!! I have such mixed feelings today.” A third user chimed in and shared posters of the film. “It's not only the movie... It's an emotion for every MSDians. One the Best Biopic ever made in India.. @itsSSR,” he wrote. Another netizen shared the picture of Sushant and wrote, “You were, you are and you will always be special to all of us. "WE LVE YOU" @itsSSR.”

The Chhichhore actor was found dead on June 14 last year at his Bandra residence. The actor who had started his journey as a background dancer became a household name after his stint in the television show Pavitra Rishta that proved to be a milestone in his career. Post that he made his place in films and featured in many like Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Drive, Rabta, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. His last film appearance was Dil Bechara which was released on Disney+ Hotstar post his demise.

