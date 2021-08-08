As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Netizens Say 'he Can Play Himself' In Bollywood Movie

Ending the 100-year-long-wait for a Gold medal in athletics, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra redefined India's prospects at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. With his 87.58m throw at the mega-event, the 23-year-old athlete succeeded in instilling new hopes for aspiring athletes to compete at the world's biggest sports event by earning a Gold medal. Neeraj's win in the men's Javelin Throw has soared up India's medal tally to seven now, surpassing the nation's earlier record of six medals bagged in the 2012's London Olympics.

Victory roars from each corner of India are heard for the young champ. Many celebrities like Prabhas, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sharad Kelkar, Ananya Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia and many others could not contain their excitement and have taken to their social media handles to praise the young athlete. Netizens as well have started using the trending hashtag '#NeerajChopra' on the internet and creating collage pictures on Neeraj Chopra's win and of various Bollywood movies on sports. Take a look.

As Neeraj Chopra wins gold, Netizens say that he can play himself in Bollywood

Looking at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 performance of Neeraj Chopra, netizens took to their social media handles to say that the young athlete can "play himself" in a Bollywood movie. A fan tweeted, "@Neeraj_chopra1 has good looking, why we can not see him in movie @bolywoodtalks @narendramodi @ianuragthakur," while another one wrote, "Congratulation to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal in Javelin without inspiring from any Bollywood movie." A netizen commented, "With his (good) looks, Neeraj Chopra can play himself in a movie about him. No need for Bollywood actors to start training for Javelin throw and all," while another one added, "Meanwhile Akshay Kumar rushing for movie rights for Neeraj Chopra biopic."

A Twitter user posted, "Thankfully no movie was made on Javelin throw… so Neeraj Chopra is his own inspiration," while another one chipped in, "If there will be a Movie made on current Olympics winner's. Mostly like it will be for Neeraj Chopra." A user simply tweeted, "Please if there is any movie going to be made on @Neeraj_chopra1 Let him be the Hero of his own movie. '#NeerajChopra.'" Another one penned, "Gold for India. @Neeraj_chopra1 We are all proud of you. If ever a biopic is made on Neeraj's story, he himself should play his character in the movie." A fan added, "Neeraj Chopra is handsome and charismatic enough to star in his own movies. He could play in Akshay Kumar's biopic" with a laughing face emoticon.

