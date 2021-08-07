As Neeraj Chopra Wins Olympics Gold, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Cast Shower Praises

On Saturday, history was scripted in India as Neeraj Chopra won the Gold in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020, ending the nation's 100 year-long wait for winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only did Chopra became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics but also the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal at the global mega sports competition. As soon as Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal for the nation, many celebrities such as Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride of India cast- Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and others took to their social media handles to celebrate the historic moment.

Bollywood celebs hail Neeraj Chopra for winning Olympics Gold

Looking at the Tokyo Olympics 2020's stunning performance of Neeraj Chopra, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to express their joy as Neeraj Chopra bagged gold. Several of them dropped his pictures and videos from the mega-event and penned motivating comments. Ajay Devgn took to the photo-sharing site and penned, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You've made your parents & India proud. Can't tell you how happy I am. This is awesome '#NeerajChopra' '#TokyoOlmypics.'" Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Yessss champion!!! @Neeraj_chopra Asli Sona Finallyyyyyy!!!!" with an Indian flag emoji.

Nora Fatehi dropped Neeraj Chopra's picture and dropped a congratulations GIF. Sharad Kelkar dedicated a post to the young athlete and wrote that history has been created. His caption read, "History has been written in golden words! What a performance @neeraj____chopra. You make our heart swell with Pride! Jai Hind." Shraddha Kapoor as well took to the photo-sharing app and penned "Congratulations! Neeraj Chopra for winning our First Gold in Men's Javelin Throw."

Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw on Saturday in the finals. His first throw was 87.03 m, the second javelin throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws from Chopra were foul throws and the final one was around 84 m.

IMAGE: DIPTI TWITTER/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.