As PM Modi Announces Repeal Of Farm Laws, Bollywood Stars Welcome 'wonderful News'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcing the goverment's decision to repeal the three farm laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti was welcomed by the celebrities of the film industry. Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, Divyenndu Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur were among those who expressed their delight and relief on the withdrawal of the laws.

The stars expressed their respect for the farmers as their carried on their protests for over a year. Many of them conveyed their gratitude to PM Modi and felt that it was an apt decision on the occasion of Guru Purab. Some conveyed their greetings on the occasion with the news of the announcement.

Bollywood stars welcome PM Modi's decision to repeal Farm Laws

Sonu Sood called it a 'wonderful news' and thanked PM Narendra Modi for taking back the farm laws. The actor also praised the farmers for raising demands through peaceful protests, and hoped they could return to their homes to celebrate the festival.

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Taapsee Pannu shared a news report on the repeal announcement to wish her fans on Guru Purab.

Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar hailed the determination of the farmers, and added, 'Kisan Andolan Zindabad' while congratulating the farmers.

Hashdeep Kaur shared that there could not have been a 'better gift' on Guru Purab.

On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab..there could not have been a better gift. #FarmLawsRepeal #JaiKisaan — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 19, 2021

Divyenndu called it a 'good decision' and thanked the government for the 'big victory' of the farmers.

All 3 New Farm Laws to be repealed..!!!



What a good decision this is. Thank you Govt. Of India 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Big Victory for our farmers 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#democracywins — divyenndu (@divyenndu) November 19, 2021

Sayani Gupta congratulated the farmers and that it showed that 'protests work.'

Congratulations Farmers. You showed it's possible. Protests work.

Prayers for all who lost their lives. Their sacrifices didn't go in vain.

May God always be with you our Annadaatas!

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan!

🤍💚 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 19, 2021

Gul Panag thanked PM Modi, but hoped for an earlier end to the impasse.

Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally.🙏

I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021

PM Modi announces withdrawal of Farm Laws

PM Modi made the announcement during the address to the nation on Friday. Farmers had been protesting at the Delhi borders, over their fears regarding issues like MSP and corporatisation of the sector due to the laws, after multiple meetings between them and the government ended in deadlock.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

However, he added, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years".