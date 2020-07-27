As Questions Circle Over Sushant's Death, A List Of Mysterious Deaths In Bollywood

As questions around the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput increase, here is a list of Bollywood stars whose mysterious deaths shook the entire nation.

Here are Bollywood celebrities who passed away under mysterious circumstances:

PARVEEN BABI

Parveen Babi was the first Indian to be featured on the cover of Time Magazine. She was found dead on 22 January 2005. While her death was attributed to a mental health crisis, reports claim the post mortem revealed her body was not discovered for 72 hours.

DIVYA BHARATI

On 5 April 1993, 19-year-old Divya Bharathi who had acted in movies like Bobbili Raja (1990), Nila Pennae (1990), and Vishwatma (1992), mysteriously fell off the balcony of her own home in Mumbai. Divya Bharathi’s dress designer Neeta Lulla and her doctor husband Shyam Lulla were present at her Versova residence during the incident. Divya Bharti’s husband Sajid Nadiadwala had left to meet Punkej Kharbanda hours before the death.

READ | Sushant's Lookalike, Sachin Tiwari, Introduces 'Nepoking' In His Film 'Suicide Or Murder'

READ | Ranvir Shorey Recalls Similarities With Sushant' Case, Says Tiff With Bhatts' Sparked Lies

JIAH KHAN

Jiah Khan, who was known for her debut in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nishabd (2007), was found hanging in her apartment on 3 June 2013. She had blamed actor Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note for her death. He was charged with abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2015 by the CBI.

VIJAYALAKSHMI

Vijaylakshmi, who is more famously known as Silk Smitha, had acted in more than 200 films. She was found dead on 23 September 1996. Reports claim, right before her death, the actor is believed to have made frantic calls to Kannada actor Ravichandran which went unanswered.

MANMOHAN DESAI

Filmmaker Manmohan Desai known for films like Amar Akbar Antony (1977) and Coolie (1983) fell to his death from the balcony of his flat in 1994. The death was written off as a suicide.

READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Brought Back Anxiety Issues For Her

READ | #CBICrucialForSSR Trends Online As Fans Call For CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.