As Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID, Alia's Birthday Party Gets Postponed: Reports

It was on Tuesday when Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son, Ranbir Kapoor, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is in self-quarantine at home and is following all precautions, mentioned his mother in her note. Earlier, there were reports which stated that Ranbir was all set to plan a birthday bash for his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, who will turn a year older on March 15. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Rockstar actor has decided to postpone the event.

Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash postponed?

As mentioned in a Bollywood Hungama report, all of Kapoor's professional and personal commitments have been pushed further. More so, after contracting the virus, the actor has decided that the celebrations will take place at a later date. Meanwhile, the report also added that the makers of the duo's upcoming film Brahmastra have also decided to halt the shoot till the time Ranbir recovers completely and that Alia has tested negative for COVID-19 but has quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her son and thanked fans for their concern and good wishes. She mentioned that Ranbir is on medication and is recovering well. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Farah Khan Ali, Anupam Kher, and many others wished Ranbir a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Bollywood's lovebirds will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna. It was on February 16 when Alia announced the wrap of actor Nagarjuna's segments in the movie. Alia shared glimpses from the sets and thanked him for the memories. More so, she added that it was an honour to work with him in the film.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser of the same garnered massive love from the audience. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Shamshera, helmed by Karan Malhotra, in the pipeline. He will be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in the upcomer.