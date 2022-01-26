As 'Rang De Basanti' Clocks 16 Years, Sharman Joshi Revisits Script Of The Epic Film

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the entire country has come together and remembers the sacrifices that led India to be a sovereign and independent nation. On the occasion of Republic Day, many spend the day watching the national parade and other shows, whereas, others prefer watching patriotic films and listening to patriotic songs. Some also mark the event by sending their greetings to their loved ones.

Despite the restrictions on the big day due to COVID-19 pandemic, the patriotic spirit of every Indian remain at their highest on the occasion. As Rang De Basanti has clocked 16 years on Wednesday, actor Sharman Joshi, who plays a special role in this epic film, revisited the script on its 16th anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharman shared the poster of the film Rang De Basanti and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "Revisiting the script on the 16th anniversary of this epic film. So proud of being a part of this family. What a time we had !!!!!". Sharman said that he is proud to be a part of this family. He shared two pictures, the first one features the cast of the film which includes Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan and Siddharth. In the second picture, he showcased the script of the film.

More about the film

Rang De Basanti is a 2006 Indian Hindi-language drama film, written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Co-written by Rensil D'Silva, the film features Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Sahukar, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten. The story revolves around a British film student travelling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement.

Rang De Basanti was nominated at the 2007 BAFTA Awards

The film was shot in New Delhi and was released globally on January 26, 2006. The film was a blockbuster as it broke all opening box office records in India, becoming the country's highest-grossing film in its opening weekend. Apart from receiving critical acclaim, Rang De Basanti won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.

