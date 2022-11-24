As Richa Chadha Mocks Galwan Martyrs, Onus On Stars Of Army-focused Films To Speak Up

Richa Chadha sparked controversy over her tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, with many slamming her for "mocking" and "insulting" the spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Richa wrote 'Galwan says hi' in a tweet responding to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that India is ready to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Richa's comments have put a spotlight on the Hindi Film Industry, especially at a time when 'Boycott Bollywood' calls on social media have gained momentum. In the recent past, the industry has thrived on movies like Shershaah, Uri and more, depicting the valour of the Indian Army and sending out messages of patriotism. The onus is now on the stars of these Army-focused films to speak out on the controversy.

As Richa Chadha mocks Indian martyrs, onus on Bollywood stars to speak up

One of the recent Indian war movies to have performed exceptionally is Sidharth Malhotra-headlined Shershaah, which chronicled the life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. The film, which also had Kiara Advani in a lead role, took audiences on the inspirational journey of the Param Vir Chakra awardee - from his first Army posting to his death in Kargil War.

Another film that emerged as a blockbuster hit for hitting all the right notes is Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. The National Film Award-winning project gave a fictionalised account of the events that transpired in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.

Apart from these, films like Lakshya, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are among the many war movies Bollywood has thrived on over the years. After Richa's mockery of the Indian martyrs, all attention is on Bollywood to speak up in the interest of the national forces, with the 'BoycottBollywood' hashtags on the rise again.

Richa Chadha faces backlash for mocking India's Galwan martyrs

While reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's comments, Richa wrote 'Galwan says hi', sparking immense controversy online. Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on Tuesday came in context to defence minister Rajnath Singh's earlier assertion that India's aim is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Army commander stressed that the Indian Army is ready to carry out all orders of the Government of India and give a befitting reply if the nation's security comes under threat. "The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," he mentioned.

