As Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman Clocks 2 Yrs, Jay Shewakramani Hints At Another Collab With Him

Jawaani Janeman is among the popular Bollywood comedy-drama films that were released in 2020 and created a buzz among the audience for its quirky and interesting storyline with light-hearted humour. As the movie was recently completed two years, one of the makers of the film, Jay Shewakramani, expressed his desire to collaborate with Saif Ali Khan yet again and even hinted at their upcoming project together.

Saif Ali Khan to team up with Jawaani Janeman producer Jay Shewakramani again?

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F-starrer Jawaani Janeman completing two years, the co-producer of the film, Jay Shewakramani announced another collaboration with Saif. While sharing his excitement, Jay stated how this movie was close to his heart and recalled the time when he decided to make the film the moment he read the story. Adding to it, he also mentioned how they had a great time shooting the film and stated how he and Said always wanted to collaborate on a film based in London as they both loved the city. He further hinted at their upcoming collaboration and stated that the movie will be set against the London backdrop and they will be announcing the film soon.

Jay Shewakramani said, "Jawaani Jaaneman is close to my heart. The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting the film. Saif and I love London. We had always wanted to collaborate on a film based in the city. Jawaani Jaaneman came as a perfect opportunity to do the same. In fact, we are also in the talks of another film that will be set against the London backdrop as well. We will announce the same soon."

Meanwhile, the producer is gearing up for the much-awaited film Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller.

Jawaani Janeman cast

The popular cast of the movie included actors namely Saif Ali Khan as Jaswinder "Jazz" Singh, debutant Alaya F as Tia Singh, Jazz’s daughter, Tabu as Ananya Singh, Tia's mother, Chunky Pandey as Rajendra "Rocky" Sharma, Kubbra Sait as Rhea, Farida Jalal as Jazz's mother, Kumud Mishra as Dimpy Singh, Kiku Sharda as Dr Kriplani, among others.

