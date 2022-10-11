Director and '#MeToo' accused Sajid Khan has landed himself into trouble following his appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Many women have demanded the filmmaker's ouster from the show over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him in the past, and the latest one to call him out is Sherlyn Chopra.

Chopra claimed that Sajid flashed his private parts at her, asking the actor to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. Expressing outrage, Sherlyn further said that she'd like to enter the Bigg Boss house and 'give him the rating', adding that the whole nation should witness the confrontation between a victim and their perpetrator.

Sherlyn Chopra blasts Sajid Khan over sexual misconduct

Talking to Filmibeat, Sherlyn expressed displeasure over Sajid Khan's inclusion in the show, stressing that it negates the 'pain and sorrow' of all women who've spoken up against the 'dreadful and shocking' encounters with him.

Further detailing her experience with the Housefull director, Sherlyn mentioned in a tweet, "He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him a rating! Let's watch how a survivor deals with her molester!"

Expressing dismay at many other 'Me Too' accused still working in the industry, Sherlyn told the publication that not much heed is paid to the 'future of the victims and survivors' as all perpetrators are given multiple chances. She called out the celebrities for maintaining silence over such disturbing occurrences.

"Little do they understand that unless we unite as one force against the mafia, it will continue to exist and flourish," Chopra said.

DCW Chief seeks ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for the removal of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss. "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet.