As Sanjay Leela Bhansali Clocks 25 Years In Film Industry, Bollywood Pens Congratulations

Ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the film industry on Monday. As he clocked 25 years, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, who were part of some key projects helmed by SLB, took to their respective social media accounts to wish the director. Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Priyanka Chopra has previously worked with SLB in Bajirao Mastani.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi that showed Bhansali sitting in the director’s chair, while Alia can be seen sitting beside him. As she shared the photo she wrote "25 years of the magician & his magic. Love you sir #25 Years Of SLB #Sanjay Leela Bhansali." Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming biographical crime drama film based on the life of s Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Priyanka Chopra who earlier worked with the Bhansali for the epic historical drama, Bajirao Mastani, took to her Twitter and congratulated the director. She wrote "Congratulations on celebrating 25 years to @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has single-handedly given Hindi cinema a genre that’s exclusively his. Happy to have been a small part of this incredible legacy. Here’s to more magic."

Congratulations on celebrating 25 years to @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has single handedly given Hindi cinema a genre that’s exclusively his. Happy to have been a small part of this incredible legacy. Here’s to more magic ✨ https://t.co/JTdR4RAblF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 9, 2021

Ranveer Singh pens down heartfelt note for SLB

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in three movies: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, all of which were massive successes. Ranveer took his Instagram and penned down lengthy notes talking about SLB's excellence and their bond. Ranveer wrote, "His pursuit of excellence is relentless. That’s what sets him apart. That’s what makes him so great. He is limitless. And his craft is limitless. And when you work with him, you believe that you are limitless. He has got a rare insight into the human psyche, an incomparable panache for cinema, and an unparalleled flair for drama."

Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), for which he received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. He rose to prominence in the Hindi film industry with successful romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the epic romantic drama Devdas (2002) and many more. He is the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards, ten Filmfare Awards and a BAFTA nomination. In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

