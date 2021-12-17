As Shanaya Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID, Her Debut Film's Bangkok Schedule Delayed

Shanaya Kapoor was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's romance-comedy drama. The film's team was gearing up to commence their work on the Bangkok schedule in a week. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the plans have been postponed after Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

As per the report, a source has revealed that Shanaya and the other two lead actors- Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada was all set to jet off to Bangkok to kick start their rom-com film. However, the plans have been put on hold as the actor has tested positive for the virus. The source also revealed to Pinkvilla that the film will go on floors at the same location in January 2022. Shanaya Kapoor is currently self-quarantined, and the team is 'in no rush to shoot the film.'

Bangkok schedule of Shanaya Kapoor's debut film postponed

The report also suggests that the preparation for the marathon shoot in Bangkok had begun already as half of the crew had already flown to the Thailand capital. The source said that the team was prepping to 'ensure a smooth shoot' in Bangkok, while another team was expected to fly this week with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh. With the schedule halted now, the team will be returning to Mumbai this week and take off in January next year once 'everyone is in the pink of their health.'

In the past few months, the trio has been indulged in script reading sessions to ace their acting skills. As per the report, contrary to the rumours that the film is a fresh script and not Student Of the Year 3. An official announcement about the title and other details are yet to be made. The film is helmed by Shashank, who has the Dulhania franchise, Dhadak under his credits. The filmmaker is also awaiting the release of Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya announced her diagnosis. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor